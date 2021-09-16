Strong Quake Rocks Central Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--A powerful earthquake rocked central Japan on Thursday evening, registering up to lower 5, the fifth-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, in Ishikawa Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The temblor, with an estimated magnitude of 5.1, occurred around 6:42 p.m. (9:42 a.m. GMT).

Traced to a depth of 13 kilometers in the Noto region of Ishikawa, the quake measured lower 5 in Suzu in the prefecture.

No tsunami was triggered by the earthquake.

Hokuriku Electric Power Co. <9505> said that the quake caused no damage to the No. 1 and No. 2 reactors at its Shika nuclear power plant in the town of Shika in the prefecture. Both reactors are currently idle.

