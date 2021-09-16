Japan Panel Calls for Preventing COVID-19 Rebound

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese health ministry advisory panel Thursday underlined the need to continue taking thorough measures against the novel coronavirus to prevent a rebound in the number of new cases.

Progress in vaccinations, including among working generations, is believed to be one of the factors contributing to the recent decline in new cases, the advisory panel said.

Pointing out that vaccinations have prevented cluster infections from occurring at hospitals and elderly facilities, the panel said, "The novel coronavirus is not spreading among older people."

While expecting continued inoculation to get the COVID-19 situation better, the panel voiced concerns that new cases may increase after the upcoming holidays and the start of new school terms at universities.

According to a survey by the health ministry, infections at school have already increased since the start of the second trimester.

