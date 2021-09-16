High Court Nods Compensation over Suicide of Toyota Worker

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Nagoya High Court overturned Thursday a lower court ruling rejecting a workers' compensation claim by the wife of a Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> employee who committed suicide in 2010.

Presiding Judge Masato Furukubo said the deceased Toyota worker "received a metal load that was heavy enough to develop depression," concluding that his death was caused by workplace harassment by his bosses.

According to the ruling, the worker, who was engaged in jobs to build a vehicle power transmission system, developed depression in October 2009 and killed himself in January 2010.

Claiming that her husband died from excessive work and harassment by superiors, the wife, 40, applied for pension payment for surviving family members under the industrial accident compensation law. But the labor standards inspection office in the city of Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, turned down the compensation request on the grounds that it was not a work-related death.

In July last year, Nagoya District Court backed the office's decision, denying that an excessive mental load was put on the worker.

