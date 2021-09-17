Japan Panel Proposes Protecting Info on Sex Crime Victims

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--An advisory panel to Japanese Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa proposed on Thursday law amendments aimed at preventing the names and other personal information of sex crime victims from being exposed to suspected offenders.

In a report submitted to Kamikawa, the Legislative Council called for revising legislation including the criminal procedure law to conceal the names and home addresses of the victims written in arrest warrants or documents of indictment.

The Justice Ministry and others have considered keeping personal information of sex crime victims secret as they could be revenged by the offenders.

"We'll launch work on drawing up amendment bills. We want to proceed with preparations to submit (the bills) to parliament swiftly," Kamikawa said.

According to an outline of proposed amendments submitted by the panel, personal information of the victims of crimes, including rape, indecent assault, child prostitution, child pornography, would become confidential.

