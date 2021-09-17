4 LDP Lawmakers Enter Party Presidential Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--Four lawmakers of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party filed their candidacies for party leadership Friday to succeed outgoing President Yoshihide Suga, the country's prime minister.

The four are regulatory reform minister Taro Kono, 58, former LDP Policy Research Council Chairman Fumio Kishida, 64, former Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Sanae Takaichi, 60, and LDP Executive Acting Secretary-General Seiko Noda, 61.

The key issues in the Sept. 29 presidential election include measures to fight the novel coronavirus crisis and party reform.

The winner is almost certain to be elected the next prime minister by the Diet, Japan's parliament, where the LDP and its coalition partner, Komeito, hold a majority.

This autumn, LDP politicians will fight the next general election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, under the new leader. Japan will also have an election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, in summer next year.

