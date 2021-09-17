Prison Term Fixed for 90-Year-Old Man over Tokyo Car Crash

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--A five-year prison sentence for a 90-year-old former senior Japanese government official became final on Friday, over a high-profile car accident that led to the deaths of a mother and daughter in Tokyo in 2019.

Neither the defense nor the prosecution appealed the ruling, handed down by Tokyo District Court on Sept. 2, by the deadline on Thursday.

While the criminal procedure law authorizes public prosecutors to suspend sentences for those with severe health risks or aged 70 or older, the former bureaucrat, Kozo Iizuka, is likely to be imprisoned as it is rare for prosecutors to exercise the power.

In the ruling, the district court attributed the crash to Iizuka mistakenly pressing on the accelerator instead of the brake, and found no problems with his car.

The court recognized Iizuka's negligence as "serious," adding that he did not appear to have feelings of remorse.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]