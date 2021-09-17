Household Financial Assets in Japan Hit Record High at End-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--Household financial assets in Japan rose 6.3 pct at the end of June from a year before to a record 1,992 trillion yen, the Bank of Japan said Friday.

Of the total, cash and deposits grew 4.0 pct to 1,072 trillion yen thanks to summer bonus payments. Cash and deposits both hit record highs.

Shareholdings surged 30.0 pct to 210 trillion yen due to higher stock prices. Investment trusts soared 28.7 pct to a record 89 trillion yen.

Nonfinancial companies' financial assets rose 8.4 pct to 1,226 trillion yen. Cash and deposits grew 4.6 pct to 316 trillion yen, while direct investment overseas increased 9.5 pct to a record 159 trillion yen.

Outstanding government bonds hit a record high of 1,224 trillion yen. The BOJ's holdings fell for the second straight quarter to 540 trillion yen, pushing its share down to 44.1 pct, the third straight quarter of decline.

