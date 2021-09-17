Japan Welcomes EU's Detailed Indo-Pacific Strategy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has issued a statement welcoming the details released on Thursday of the European Union's Indo-Pacific strategy with the apparent aim of containing China.

Japan "welcomes the EU's announcement of their specific measures, together with their strong will, for their engagement in the Indo-Pacific," Motegi said.

The EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific "resonates with Japan's views and efforts for a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific,'" the Japanese minister stressed.

Both sides "will continue to further advance concrete cooperation across broad areas including security and defense, economics, regional connectivity, climate change and digital," he added.

Under the strategy, the EU will consider launching negotiations to conclude digital cooperation pacts with Japan, South Korea and Singapore while aiming to strengthen trade and investment ties with Taiwan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]