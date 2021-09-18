Former Canadian Paralympian Calls on Japan to Be More Inclusive

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--Stephanie Dixon, who headed Canada's team for the Tokyo Paralympics, called on Japan to turn excitement brought about by the event into a legacy toward becoming more inclusive.

During the Paralympics, "athletes are superstars...winning medals, and then go home and face discrimination," Dixon said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

The former Paralympic swimmer said that the legacy of the Tokyo Paralympics should be Japan becoming more aware of people with disabilities and barriers they face and realizing a more inclusive society.

Dixon, who was born without her right leg, made her Paralympic debut at age 16 at the 2000 Sydney Games. She won 19 medals in her Paralympic career.

After retiring from competitive swimming, Dixon started her career as a coach while continuing to be involved in the parasports community.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]