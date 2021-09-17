Kono Most Favored for Next LDP Leader: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--Regulatory reform minister Taro Kono is most favored to be the Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s next leader to succeed outgoing Yoshihide Suga, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed Friday.

Kono was supported by 31.6 pct of all respondents, followed by 14.3 pct for former LDP Policy Research Council Chairman Fumio Kishida, 7.2 pct for former Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Sanae Takaichi and 0.9 pct for LDP Executive Acting Secretary-General Seiko Noda.

In the interview-based survey, conducted for four days to Monday, before Friday’s start of the campaign period for the Sept. 29 LDP presidential election, each participant was asked to pick one of nine LDP lawmakers shown as options.

Kono was the most favored choice also among LDP supporters, selected by 35.6 pct, followed by Kishida, picked by 17.9 pct, Takaichi, by 12.1 pct, and Noda, by 1.2 pct. The four LDP lawmakers in the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan’s parliament, filed their candidacies Friday for the LDP leadership contest.

In the survey, 49.9 pct of all respondents said that they plan to vote for the LDP in the proportional representation part of the next Lower House election. The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan was favored by 10.8 pct, Komeito, the LDP’s coalition partner, by 6.2 pct, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), by 4.5 pct, and the Japanese Communist Party, by 3.7 pct. The proportion of respondents who said they do not know came to 22.5 pct.

