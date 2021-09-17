Japan Panel Finds 3rd Round of COVID-19 Vaccinations Necessary
Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--An expert committee of Japan’s health ministry said Friday that it is necessary to conduct a third round of COVID-19 vaccinations for people who have received two doses.
An additional vaccine shot is expected to be given roughly eight months after a second shot.
While watching the situation overseas, the ministry will consider who will receive a third shot first, which vaccines will be used and how the additional vaccination campaign will be carried out.
