Japan to Conduct 3rd Round of COVID-19 Vaccinations

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry decided Friday to give booster shots to those who have already received two doses of coronavirus vaccines.

The ministry is expected to roll out booster shots by the end of the year at the earliest, informed sources said.

The decision came after an expert committee of the ministry concluded the same day that the third round of inoculation is necessary in view of overseas researchers' findings that existing vaccines' effectiveness drops as time passes.

The panel also took into account the fact that some countries have begun giving the third shots.

According to ministry officials, booster vouchers would be sent in stages to people eight months after their second shot. The panel will discuss who will be given priority in getting vaccinated for the third time.

