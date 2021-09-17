4 LDP Lawmakers Bid for Party Presidency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--Four lawmakers of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party filed their candidacies Friday for the Sept. 29 election to pick the successor to outgoing LDP President Yoshihide Suga, the country's prime minister, which will be held ahead of a general election.

Two of the four are men--regulatory reform minister Taro Kono, 58, and former LDP Policy Research Council Chairman Fumio Kishida, 64. The other two--former Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Sanae Takaichi, 60, and LDP Executive Acting Secretary-General Seiko Noda, 61--are women. The campaign period for the LDP election kicked off Friday.

It is the first LDP presidential election with any female candidates since the poll in 2008, in which Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, then a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, threw her hat. Also, it is the first LDP leadership race with multiple female candidates.

With the next Lower House general election looming, key issues in the ongoing LDP contest include measures to fight the novel coronavirus crisis, party reform and nuclear power and energy policies.

Kono said in a speech at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo on Friday that he wants the public to leave the coronavirus response to his "ability to execute" policy measures. Kishida said he aims to "respond to the public mandate" by bringing the LDP to victory in the upcoming Lower House election and in the poll for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, in summer next year "with tolerant and careful politics."

