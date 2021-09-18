2,544 People Involved in Cannabis Cases in Japan in 1st Half

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--A record 2,544 people were involved in cannabis cases detected in Japan in the first half of this year, up by 305 from a year before, according to data compiled by the National Police Agency.

The figure exceeded the 2,536 people marked in the whole of 2016 and may hit an annual record this year, surpassing the current high of 5,034 recorded in 2020.

In the six months ended in June this year, cannabis cases involving people under 30 had a notable increase. The number of those in their 20s accounted for half of the total, rising by 174 to 1,296.

The number of those aged under 20 grew by 83 to 505, including 111 college students, 101 high school students and four junior high school students.

Young people are "less aware of the danger of cannabis and easily influenced by friends," an NPA official said. "In addition, social media give them easy access" to cannabis, the official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]