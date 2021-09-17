Tokyo Logs 782 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 782 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Friday, down by 460 from a week before.

New infection cases in the Japanese capital fell week on week for the 26th straight day.

The seven-day average of daily new infections in Tokyo dropped 42.8 pct to 945.7, the first figure below 1,000 since July 16.

But an official of the metropolitan government called for caution, saying, "The number of infection cases has been declining, but the numbers of both hospitalized patients and people with severe COVID-19 symptoms remain high."

Of the new infection cases, people in their 20s accounted for 190, followed by 144 in their 30s and 125 in their 40s. New cases among people aged 19 or younger totaled 163 and those among people aged 65 or over stood at 56.

