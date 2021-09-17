New Coronavirus Cases Surge among Children in Japan in Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--New coronavirus cases confirmed among children in Japan totaled 17,734 in August, more than tripling from the previous month, the education ministry said Friday.

The virus widely spread particularly among elementary school children, with new cases increasing nearly four-fold, the ministry warned.

The total cases were broken down to 340 cases among kindergarten pupils, 8,031 among elementary school children, 5,520 among junior high school students, 3,703 among high school students and 140 among students at special-needs schools.

The cumulative new cases among such children between June last year and last month thus came to 54,149, 30 pct of which were detected in August alone, the ministry said, adding that it has so far been reported that two children in their 10s have developed severe symptoms.

Meanwhile, another survey conducted by the ministry found that as of Monday, 3.2 pct of relevant local education boards were temporarily closing elementary schools, 3.7 pct junior high schools and 4.2 pct high schools.

