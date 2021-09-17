Suga Backs Kono in LDP Leadership Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17(Jiji Press)--Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga threw his support on Friday behind regulatory reform minister Taro Kono in the leadership election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Speaking to reporters, Suga said that Kono, in his additional role as coordinator of Japan's novel coronavirus vaccine rollout, has worked to secure the necessary amount of vaccines and raise the vaccination rate.

"(Kono) has made significant achievements amid a national crisis. It's very important to continue measures against the coronavirus," he said.

Suga also said the four lawmakers who filed their candidacies the same day for LDP president will engage in spirited debates.

The party election, slated for Sept. 29, will choose the successor to Suga, who has decided not to seek re-election.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]