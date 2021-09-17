Japan's 1st Antibody Cocktail Treatment at Home Given in Osaka

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Osaka, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Osaka prefectural government said Friday that antibody cocktail treatment has been provided for a novel coronavirus patient isolating at home in the western Japan prefecture by a visiting doctor on a trial basis.

This is the first time in Japan that antibody cocktail therapy, aimed at preventing severe symptoms, has been given to a COVID-19 sufferer resting at home, according to the prefectural government.

The development came after the health ministry earlier on Friday issued to municipalities across Japan its notice approving such treatment for novel coronavirus patients at home by visiting doctors.

The Japanese government had previously limited antibody cocktail treatment for hospitalized patients and outpatients.

The ministry decided to allow such treatment at home on condition that a system is in place to monitor clinical conditions of patients within 24 hours after the treatment is administered through an intravenous drip.

