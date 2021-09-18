3 LDP Presidential Candidates Positive on Law for Lockdown
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--Three of the four candidates for president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party showed positive attitudes on Friday toward establishing a law to enable lockdowns in Japan to help contain the novel coronavirus crisis.
"We don't know what kind of infectious disease will be brought into (Japan). We need to develop a legislative framework," Taro Kono, administrative reform minister, said.
Former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi said, "If we don't create such a law as soon as possible, we'll find ourselves unable to do anything."
Fumio Kishida, former chairman of the LDP Policy Research Council, said, "We need to give serious consideration to a Japanese-style lockdown system that incorporates vaccination certificates and proof of coronavirus-negative test results."
The LDP lawmakers made the remarks on a television program after registering their candidacies earlier in the day for the Sept. 29 party leadership election, held to pick the successor to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]