3 LDP Presidential Candidates Positive on Law for Lockdown

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--Three of the four candidates for president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party showed positive attitudes on Friday toward establishing a law to enable lockdowns in Japan to help contain the novel coronavirus crisis.

"We don't know what kind of infectious disease will be brought into (Japan). We need to develop a legislative framework," Taro Kono, administrative reform minister, said.

Former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi said, "If we don't create such a law as soon as possible, we'll find ourselves unable to do anything."

Fumio Kishida, former chairman of the LDP Policy Research Council, said, "We need to give serious consideration to a Japanese-style lockdown system that incorporates vaccination certificates and proof of coronavirus-negative test results."

The LDP lawmakers made the remarks on a television program after registering their candidacies earlier in the day for the Sept. 29 party leadership election, held to pick the successor to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

