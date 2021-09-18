Typhoon Chanthu Crosses Japan's Kii Peninsula

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of continued heavy rain and strong winds as Typhoon Chanthu crossed western Japan's Kii Peninsula Saturday morning.

The 14th typhoon of this year made landfall in the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka Friday evening before crossing the Shikoku western region.

The typhoon is forecast to be downgraded to an extratropical cyclone above the Pacific Ocean off the Tokai central region Saturday afternoon.

Typhoon Chanthu brought rainfall of 78.5 millimeters to Kumano in Tokai's Mie Prefecture in the hour through 4:55 a.m. Saturday (7:55 p.m. Friday GMT) and 65.5 millimeters to Ebina, Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, in the hour through 6 a.m.

In Cape Muroto in the Shikoku prefecture of Kochi, the typhoon recorded a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 28 meters per second shortly past 1:50 a.m.

