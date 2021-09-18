LDP Bigwig Wataru Takeshita Dies at 74

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--Wataru Takeshita, a veteran Japanese lawmaker and a heavyweight in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, died at his home in Tokyo on Friday. He was 74.

Takeshita, elected to the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, seven times, served in key posts including chairman of the LDP's General Council and minister in charge of reconstruction from the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

In July, he expressed his intention to retire from politics without running in the next Lower House election.

A native of Shimane Prefecture, Takeshita won a parliamentary seat for the first time in the 2000 Lower House election from the No. 2 constituency in the western prefecture as the successor to the late former Prime Minister Noboru Takeshita, his older half-brother.

As the LDP's parliamentary affairs chief, Takeshita led efforts to enact a law criminalizing conspiracy to commit terrorism in 2017.

