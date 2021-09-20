Special Exhibit Shows Japan-Taiwan Human Rights Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Taiwan has started in Tokyo a special exhibition on its history of human rights struggles, turning a spotlight on Japanese people who helped Taiwanese citizens suppressed by an authoritarian regime decades ago.

The exhibition opened on Wednesday at the Taiwan Cultural Center of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan, Taiwan's de facto embassy in Tokyo.

Its opening ceremony was attended by Hsieh Chang-ting, leader of the center and Taiwan's de facto ambassador to Japan.

Taiwan is advanced in human rights protection. It is the first Asian economy that has legalized same-sex marriage.

But between 1949 and 1987, Taiwan was under martial law. Political dissidents were suppressed, imprisoned and executed.

