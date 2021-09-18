Typhoon Chanthu Downgraded to Extratropical Cyclone

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Chanthu was downgraded to an extratropical cyclone above the Pacific Ocean off the Tokai central Japan region Saturday afternoon, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The 14th typhoon of this year crossed parts of western Japan after making landfall in the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka Friday evening.

The typhoon brought rainfall of 78.5 millimeters to Kumano in Tokai's Mie Prefecture in the hour through 4:55 a.m. Saturday (7:55 p.m. Friday GMT) and 65.5 millimeters to Ebina, Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, in the hour through 6 a.m.

In Cape Muroto in the western prefecture of Kochi, the typhoon recorded a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 28 meters per second shortly past 1:50 a.m.

Rainfall reached 366.5 millimeters in the Kochi town of Shimanto in the 24 hours through 12:10 a.m. and 284.5 millimeters in Mount Amagi in Izu in the Tokai prefecture of Shizuoka in the 24 hours through 4:40 p.m.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]