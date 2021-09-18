Tokyo Records 862 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 862 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the third straight day below 1,000.

New infection cases in the Japanese capital fell by 411 from a week before, marking the 27th consecutive day of week-on-week decline.

Twenty deaths were newly confirmed among infected people in Tokyo.

The seven-day average of new cases dropped 40.7 pct from a week before to 887.

Of Saturday's new cases, people in their 20s formed the largest group by age, at 248, followed by those in their 30s, at 163, and those in their 40s, at 113. People aged 19 or under accounted for 164 and those aged 65 or older came to 54.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]