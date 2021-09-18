Kono, Kishida Positive about Holding Japan-N. Korea Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--Taro Kono and Fumio Kishida, two of the four candidates for president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Saturday sounded positive about holding talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to resolve Pyongyang's abductions of Japanese citizens decades ago.

"The issue can't be resolved without holding a summit meeting," said Kono, administrative reform minister.

Kishida, former chairman of the LDP's Policy Research Council, said that Japan "needs to consider all possible measures including a summit meeting" to address the issue.

They made the remarks during a debate hosted by the Japan National Press Club among the four contenders in the Sept. 29 party leadership election to choose the successor to outgoing LDP President and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The other candidates are former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi and Seiko Noda, executive acting LDP secretary-general.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]