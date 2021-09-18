Japan to Introduce Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to introduce smartphone-based digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates, officials said.

Business operators and others will be able to check one's vaccination status by scanning a quick response, or QR, code.

The government aims to start issuing digital vaccination certificates as early as this year to people who have My Number personal identification cards.

Under the system, people will install a smartphone app, scan their My Number cards and enter the cards' four-digit personal identification number to obtain digital vaccination certificates.

The QR code will contain information, including names, records of vaccinations and the maker of the vaccine administered.

