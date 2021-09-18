All Candidates in LDP Race Want Fiscal Reform Goal Put Off

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--All four candidates for leadership of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party Saturday expressed their intention to postpone the government's goal of achieving a primary budget surplus by fiscal 2025.

Speaking at an online talk show, regulatory reform minister Taro Kono said that the fiscal reform goal "needs to be postponed as long as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic persist."

Fumio Kishida, former chairman of the LDP's Policy Research Council, said, "We need to consider postponing the goal when necessary." He said, "We shouldn't stick to a goal."

Seiko Noda, the party's executive acting secretary-general, said, "We need to spend money" as the Japanese economy is in an emergency. The goal "will be put on hold," she said.

Former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi reiterated that the goal should be frozen until the Japanese economy achieves 2 pct inflation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]