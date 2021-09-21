Confirmation of U.S. Envoy to Japan May Be Delayed

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. Senate's confirmation of former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel as U.S. ambassador to Japan may be delayed due to the opposition's confrontational stance over turmoil in Afghanistan.

It has become the custom in recent years for U.S. ambassadors to take up their positions in the summer or autumn of the president' first year in office.

However, deliberations on Emanuel's appointment are likely to stall as the Republican Party is stepping up attacks against President Joe Biden over his handling of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

The position of U.S. ambassador to Japan has been empty since Bill Hagerty resigned in July 2019 to run for a Senate seat.

Emanuel served as former President Barack Obama's chief of staff and is close to Biden, who was vice president at the time.

