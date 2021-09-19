2 Candidates in LDP Race Uphold Nuclear Fuel Cycle

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Two of the four candidates for president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party Sunday called for promoting the country's nuclear fuel cycle.

"If the cycle is stopped, we'll need to consider how to deal with high-level radioactive waste. It should be maintained," Fumio Kishida, former chairman of the LDP's Policy Research Council, said in a televised debate among the candidates.

Former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi said, "We shouldn't stop the cycle as long as we use nuclear power."

Both Kishida and Takaichi showed a positive attitude toward building new nuclear reactors.

Regulatory reform minister Taro Kono made no direct mention of the nuclear fuel cycle. He said, "We need to select where to dispose of spent nuclear fuel." He called for greater government spending to promote the use of renewable energy sources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]