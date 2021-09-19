Japan Reports 3,401 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 3,401 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, its first daily tally below 4,000 since July 24.

The number of severely ill patients dropped by 63 from Saturday to 1,496, the first figure below 1,500 since Aug. 12. The country had 41 new deaths linked to COVID-19.

In Tokyo, 565 new cases were confirmed, the fourth consecutive day below 1,000. The daily tally fell from 1,067 a week before, the 28th straight day of week-on-week decline. There were 16 new deaths.

The seven-day average of new cases in the capital fell 41.1 pct from a week before to 815.3.

Sunday's new cases in Tokyo included 129 among those in their 20s, 100 in their 30s and 95 in their 40s. There were 129 new cases among those aged 19 or younger and 51 cases among those aged 65 or older.

