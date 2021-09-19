Tokyo Reports 565 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 565 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the fourth consecutive day below 1,000.

The daily tally in the Japanese capital fell from 1,067 a week before, the 28th straight day of week-on-week decline. There were 16 new deaths.

The seven-day average of new cases fell 41.1 pct from a week before to 815.

Sunday's new cases included 129 among those in their 20s, 100 in their 30s and 95 in their 40s. There were 129 new cases among those aged 19 or younger and 51 cases among those aged 65 or older.

The number of patients with severe symptoms fell by six from Saturday to 171.

