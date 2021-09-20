INTERVIEW: Noda Vows to Investigate Document-Tampering Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Seiko Noda, executive acting secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and one of the four candidates for the party's presidency, said Sunday that the LDP should set up a team to investigate a high-profile document-tampering scandal.

A recent series of the LDP's losses in parliamentary by-elections was caused by problems linked to the scandal, Noda said in an interview with media organizations.

The scandal involves document tampering at the Finance Ministry over the dubious discount sale of a state land plot to school operator Moritomo Gakuen, once linked to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife, Akie.

"We'll set up an investigative team to hold us accountable to the public," Noda said.

Noda said her campaign will give priority to a proposed government agency in charge of child-related policies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]