Japan’s Weekly Coronavirus Cases Down below 50,000

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan had 44,947 new coronavirus cases over the week to 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), down by 21,573 from the previous week.

The total cases since the start of the epidemic in Japan last year numbered 1,677,829, including those related to foreign cruise ships.

The COVID-19 cumulative death toll rose 409 over the past week to 17,226.

In Tokyo, the cumulative number of positive cases reached 371,990, highest by prefecture. Osaka came second with 195,774 cases, followed by Kanagawa with 165,568, Saitama with 113,059 and Aichi with 103,531.

