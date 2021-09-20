Tokyo Reports 302 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus cases totaled 302 in Tokyo on Monday, standing below 400 for the first time since July 5, the metropolitan government said.

Monday's figure more than halved from 611 a week before and marked the 29th straight day of week-on-week decline. There were four fatal cases.

Of the new positive cases, 88 were in their 20s, 57 in their 30s, and 42 in their 40s. Forty-eight cases were under 20, while those aged 65 or over accounted for 35 cases.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government's standards dropped by two from Sunday to 169.

Japan confirmed 2,224 new infection cases, marking a daily count below 3,000 for the first time in about two months. Twenty-three fatalities were reported across the country.

