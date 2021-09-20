3 LDP Candidates Eager to Meet with N. Korea's Kim

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Three of the four candidates in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election expressed their eagerness Monday to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to resolve the abduction issue.

The three were regulatory reform minister Taro Kono, 58, former party policy leader Fumio Kishida, 64, and former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi, 60. The remaining one was Seiko Noda, 61, the LDP's executive acting secretary-general.

The four had policy debates in an online session jointly hosted by the youth and women's affairs divisions of the LDP ahead of its Sept. 29 election to pick the successor to President Yoshihide Suga, the country's prime minister.

"North Korea is a country with a very unique political system. It will be necessary to hold a summit," Kono said regarding the issue of North Korea's abductions of Japanese nationals decades ago.

Kono also said that Japan will need to communicate closely with the United States, China, South Korea and Russia to lay the groundwork for such a meeting.

