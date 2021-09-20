Japan Emperor’s Family Moves into New Residence

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s family moved into their new residence at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Monday.

Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and their daughter, Princess Aiko, left their previous home, the Akasaka Imperial Residence, near the palace Sept. 6.

From then, the family stayed in the palace’s main building until they moved into the former Fukiage Sento Palace, which has been renovated for the family.

