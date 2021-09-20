Fire Detectors Installed Improperly at TEPCO N-Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Some fire detectors are installed at inappropriate places at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, it was learned Monday.

The problem may lead to a delay in detecting a fire.

The fire service law's enforcement regulations stipulate that fire and smoke detectors be installed at least 1.5 meters away from an air conditioner vent.

In February, an inspection found that a smoke detector in the No. 7 reactor's storage battery chamber did not meet installation requirements, according to officials at TEPCO and the government's Nuclear Regulation Authority.

As a similar problem was found elsewhere at the No. 7 reactor in April, TEPCO started to check about 2,000 smoke and fire detectors at the power plant in June. The results will be announced in the near future.

