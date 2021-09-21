Japan’s Matheson to Run for IPC Board Member

Newsfrom Japan

London, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Paralympic medalist Miki Matheson is among the 25 candidates for members at large of the International Paralympic Committee’s Governing Board, the IPC said Monday.

The 25 people gained IPC approval to run in an election to be held during the General Assembly in Taipei in December. They will vie for 10 positions available.

Matheson won three gold medals in the women’s ice sledge speed skating at the 1998 Nagano Winter Paralympic Games.

IPC President Andrew Parsons of Brazil will run for the top post. He is likely to win a second term as he is the only candidate for president.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]