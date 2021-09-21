Suga Awards Letter of Gratitude to Tokyo Games Athletes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday awarded a letter of appreciation and a silver picture stand to the teams of Japanese athletes in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer.

Meeting with the athletes at the prime minister's office, Suga described the Tokyo Games as a "historic event" and praised the athletes for "giving courage, hope and sensation to people in Japan and around the world."

The meeting was attended by wrestling gold medalist Yui Susaki in the women's 50 kg category and Keiko Sugiura, who won the gold medal in the women's cycling road race in the C1 to C3 physical disability class.

