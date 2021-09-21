Japan Rises to 13th in Global Innovation Rankings

Newsfrom Japan

London, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan came in 13th in the Global Innovation Index 2021 rankings, up from 16th in the previous year’s rankings, the World Intellectual Property Organization said Monday.

Japan’s legal system and infrastructure supporting research and development activities were highly evaluated, while the country still has challenges in areas such as investment in education and the use of creativity.

The Global Innovation Index, designed to compare the innovative power of 132 countries and regions, is based on scores given to each economy by WIPO on some 80 evaluation items.

In the latest rankings, Switzerland topped the list for the 11th consecutive year. Sweden came second, the United States third and Britain fourth. The rankings of the top four countries were unchanged from the previous year.

South Korea ranked fifth, jumping from 10th. Netherlands fell to sixth from fifth. Among Asian countries, Singapore remained eighth and China advanced to 12th from 14th.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]