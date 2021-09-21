Japan Extra Diet Session to Open Oct. 4 to Elect New PM

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--The government at a cabinet meeting Tuesday decided to convene an extraordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, Oct. 4 to elect the country's new prime minister to succeed outgoing leader Yoshihide Suga.

Both chambers of the Diet will hold an election for the new leader at a plenary meeting on the first day of the session, which will come after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership poll Sept. 29.

The new prime minister will likely form a new cabinet later on Oct. 4, and the cabinet will likely be launched within the day.

The new prime minister is seen giving a policy speech at the Diet on Oct. 8, followed by questions on the speech by representatives from both the ruling and opposition parties Oct. 11-13.

The new administration will decide the duration of the extraordinary Diet session and the exact dates of events including the policy speech, as well as whether the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, will be dissolved and the date of a Lower House general election. The term of office for the current Lower House members is set to run until Oct. 21.

