Outgoing Japan PM Suga to Visit U.S. from Thurs.

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will visit the United States from Thursday to Sunday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato announced on Tuesday.

During the visit, Suga is slated to attend the first in-person "Quad" summit among the two countries plus Australia and India in Washington on Friday. He is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.

The Quad summit is expected to cover COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and measures against climate change while affirming the four countries' eagerness to beef up their cooperation to counter China. A joint statement on the summit's outcome is likely to be released.

"We aim to promote our Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision through candid summit-level talks on common challenges facing the region, including the fight against the coronavirus," Kato told a press conference.

Japan appears eager to discuss how to create order in the Indo-Pacific region, based on recent developments including the conclusion of the AUKUS security pact among the United States, Britain and Australia, as well as China's application to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement.

