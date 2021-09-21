Japan to Mull State of Emergency Lifting at End of Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to hold discussions for lifting its novel coronavirus state of emergency at the end of this month as currently planned, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato indicated Tuesday.

"We'd like to determine if we can lift the emergency at the appropriate time," the top government spokesman said at a press conference, adding that the level of strain on the medical system will be especially considered in deciding whether to remove the emergency.

Subject to the state of emergency are Tokyo and 18 other prefectures.

At a separate press conference Tuesday, health minister Norihisa Tamura said that the strain on the medical system is easing, noting that the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms and new fatalities are on the decline. "Compared with the week before, it is clear that the amount of strain is slightly weaker," he said.

The government will take experts' assessment of the situation into consideration when deciding whether to end the state of emergency Sept. 30, Tamura said.

