Kono Proposes Easing LDP Rule on Votes in Parliament

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--Taro Kono, one of the four candidates for president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, proposed Tuesday relaxing the LDP's rule of obliging its lawmakers to adhere to party decisions in casting votes in parliament.

The LDP should "stop requiring (party lawmakers) to fall in line with the party's decisions on everything," Kono, 58-year-old regulatory reform minister, said.

Citing the controversial issue of allowing a selective dual surname system for married couples, Kono criticized the LDP's practice of not even submitting a bill to parliament when the party cannot reconcile various view among members and adopt a unified opinion.

Such bills "should be discussed actively in parliament," Kono said.

Kono made the remarks to a group of young LDP lawmakers who have doubts about the party's faction-oriented mechanism.

