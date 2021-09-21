Twin Giant Panda Cubs at Ueno Zoo Growing Teeth

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--The twin giant panda cubs born at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo on June 23 have started to grow teeth, the zoo said Tuesday.

According to the zoo in the Japanese capital's Taito Ward, the female cub weighed 5.2 kilograms the same day, when she turned 90 days old, up drastically from 146 grams recorded when she was born.

Born at 124 grams, the male cub weighed 5 kilograms on Tuesday.

Both cubs each have a canine tooth, and the female cub has a molar as well, the zoo said.

The zoo invited the public to suggest names for the cubs, mainly on its website, in August and received around 190,000 submissions over the course of two weeks.

