Tokyo Reports 253 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 253 new coronavirus infection cases Tuesday, its first daily count below 300 since June 21, the metropolitan government said.

The daily figure in the Japanese capital fell from 1,004 from a week before, posting the 30th straight day of week-on-week decline.

New COVID-19 fatalities totaled three.

Of the new positive cases, 87 were in their 20s, 53 in their 30s, and 33 in their 40s. People under 20 accounted for 37 cases, and those aged 65 or over 20 cases.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's standards fell by 17 from Monday to 152.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]