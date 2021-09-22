LDP Candidates Hold Different Views on Lockdowns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--All four candidates in the leadership election of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party emphasize the significance of vaccinations and sufficient medical care to contain COVID-19, but there are differences among them over legislation to enable lockdowns.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has been consistently cautious about lockdowns, which involve strict restrictions on private rights, saying the measures do not suit Japan.

Regulatory reform minister Taro Kono and former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi, two of the four contenders in the Sept. 29 LDP election to choose the successor to Suga, call for legislative action to enable lockdowns.

"Discussions on lockdowns are needed to prepare for the worst case scenario in the future," Kono said. Takaichi said, "It's necessary to enact a law for preparations."

Former LDP Policy Research Council Chairman Fumio Kishida, another candidate, is positive about amending law to enable lockdowns.

