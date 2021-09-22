Takaichi Competing Well in LDP Leadership Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--Sanae Takaichi is competing well in the race for leadership of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party thanks to her silver tongue and strong support from former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Media surveys show that Takaichi follows the top two contenders, Taro Kono and Fumio Kishida, in support from LDP lawmakers. In terms of support from rank-and-file party members, Kono leads the race and Takaichi closely trails Kishida for second place.

The momentum of Takaichi, 60, former internal affairs minister, is upsetting the campaign of Kishida, 64, former chairman of the LDP's Policy Research Council.

Kishida is desperately aiming to finish at least second in the first round of the Sept. 29 election to choose the successor to outgoing LDP President and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga before a possible runoff.

At a debate among the four candidates on Saturday, hosted by the Japan National Press Club, Takaichi grilled Kono, 58, regulatory reform minister, over his public pension reform plan.

