U.S. Lifts Restrictions on Food Imports from Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's agriculture ministry said Wednesday the United States has lifted all import restrictions on agricultural, forestry and fisheries goods as well as food products from areas affected by the 2011 nuclear accident in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, and other parts of the country.

The move brought down the number of countries and regions imposing import restrictions due to the meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> tsunami-hit Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant some 10 years ago to 14. The number initially stood at 55.

With the full removal of restrictions, first announced by the U.S. government, around 100 products from 14 Japanese prefectures, such as rice and naturally grown shiitake mushrooms from Fukushima, now can be exported to the United States. The country had previously banned imports of certain products from prefectures such as Aomori, Miyagi and Iwate in northeastern Japan, in addition to Fukushima.

The United States is Japan's third biggest destination of agricultural and food exports, with the total value of shipments reaching 118.8 billion yen in 2020.

Japan's agriculture ministry hopes to use the lifting of restrictions as an opportunity to expand exports to the United States further.

