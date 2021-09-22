S. Korea Raps Japan over Fukushima Water at IAEA

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--The South Korean government, at a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency Tuesday, criticized the Japanese government's decision to release treated radioactive water from the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant into the sea.

At the IAEA General Conference in Vienna, a South Korean government representative said that Japan unilaterally adopted the water release plan without having sufficient consultations with its closest neighbor, which is South Korea.

Seoul calls for Tokyo to reconsider the scheme, the representative stressed, voicing South Korea's intention to be involved in a review by an IAEA team of the planned water discharge.

On Monday, the first day of the IAEA conference, Shinji Inoue, Japanese minister for science and technology policy, said in a video message that the Japanese government will give transparent explanations based on scientific grounds to the international community.

China has also been critical about Japan's water release plan but did not mention the issue in a statement released on Monday.

